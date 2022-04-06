Bloomington Community Education summer programs are now open for enrollment.
Programs for youth and adults are available.
One-week sports, art, chess, coding, 3D printing, technology, fencing and STEM camps are offered Mondays through Thursdays from June 20 through Aug. 11. Classes are held 9 a.m. to noon or 12:30-3:30 p.m. at Olson Middle School.
Youth enrichment classes featuring dance, sports, horseback riding, ninja obstacle courses and group fitness are also available. Classes are held at district athletic fields or off-site partner locations. New this year are NFL flag football for 2- to 5-year-olds and pickleball for high school students.
Enrichment classes for participants 16 and older feature a focus on lifelong learning skills, such as finance, business, culinary arts, fitness and artistic endeavors. Classes are offered online or in-person. New this year is forest bathing, a conscious and contemplative practice of being immersed in the sights, sounds and smells of the forest.
Swimming lessons will be held all summer at Valley View Middle School for children. Adult aquatic fitness and specialty classes, including lifeguard and water safety instructor training, are also available.
Driver’s education provides two course options: Classroom instruction with behind-the-wheel training and behind-the-wheel training only.
Full-day summer child care camps are available for K-6 students. Three enrichment camps – Camp SAFARI, Summit SAFARI and Super SAFARI – are designed for children to discover friendship, independence and confidence through art, music, sports, drama, leadership, community service and recreational activities. Camp locations may vary.
