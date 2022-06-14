Bloomington Public Schools will provide free meals to all students 18 and younger at no cost to families this summer, beginning this week.
The school district’s Summer Food Service Program provides meals that meet nutritional standards established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Meals will be provided at the following Bloomington locations:
• Kennedy High School, 9701 Nicollet Ave., breakfast 7:45-8 a.m., lunch 10:45-11:20 a.m., June 20 through July 15, with no service the week of July 4-8.
• Oak Grove Elementary, 1300 W. 104th St., breakfast 7:55-8:20 a.m., lunch 11:23 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., July 5-29.
• Oak Grove Middle School, 1300 W. 106th St., breakfast 7:55-8:20 a.m., lunch 11:23 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., July 5-29.
• Valley View Elementary, 351 E. 88th St., breakfast 8:30-9 a.m., lunch 11-11:30 a.m., June 15 through Aug. 12, with no service on July 4.
• Valley View Middle School, 8900 Portland Ave., breakfast 8:45-9:30 a.m., lunch 11 a.m. to noon, June 20 through Aug. 12, with no service on July 4.
• Washburn Elementary, 8401 Xerxes Ave., breakfast 8-8:30 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., June 15 through Aug. 12, with no service on July 4.
• Smith Park, 8155 Park Ave., lunch 11-11:15 a.m., June 20 to Aug. 11, with no service the week of July 4-8.
• CHOICE Academy, 8800 Queen Ave., breakfast 8:15-8:30 a.m., June 16 to July 1
