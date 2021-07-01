After a one-year hiatus, Bloomington’s Summer Fete fireworks display will return.

Summer Fete will feature live music and a fireworks display in west Bloomington on Saturday, July 3. The fireworks begin at approximately 10 p.m. near Normandale Lake Park, 5901 W. 84th St.

Music by Power of 10 begins at the Normandale Lake Bandshell at 6 p.m., and the Angelica Cantanti Youth Choirs will perform the National Anthem. Food vendors will be available along the parkway.

The children’s music stage and carnival are not being offered this year.

Parking is available in the Normandale Lake Office Park ramps across the street.

Info: tr.im/fete19

