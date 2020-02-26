The Edina Community Foundation is accepting submissions to award up to $5,000 to an Edina resident or group of residents with a “Bold New Idea for Edina” to serve, strengthen, and celebrate the city.
If you or someone you know has a big idea for Edina, tell us about it online: edinacommunityfoundation.org/bold-new-idea-contest. Applications will be accepted through Friday, March 13.
“The Edina Community Foundation is committed to stimulating homegrown innovation through our ‘Bold New Idea for Edina.’ We think this new way to serve the community by matching fresh ideas with seed funding has the potential to generate something fantastic,” said Foundation Board Member Caroline Correia.
This incubation funding will give the award winner an opportunity to start a new Community Impact Fund at the Edina Community Foundation and bring their idea to life.
“Our ‘Bold New Idea for Edina’ grew from our experience serving as the charitable partner for more than 70 nonprofit organizations through our Community Impact Program. These groups are ‘building Edina one great idea at a time,’ and we’re inviting the community to join us in finding the next big idea,” said Dick Crockett, executive director. “We are hopeful that some of these ideas will offer an opportunity for volunteerism. Many corporations supporting good works within communities look for projects they can contribute to not only financially, but also with employee volunteer time.”
A Community Impact Program/Fund is a partnership between the Edina Community Foundation and a community member or nonprofit that wishes to take advantage of the foundation’s 501(c)(3) tax exempt status. This relationship saves initiators significant time, financial and administrative burden so that they can focus on their core mission.
In last year’s inaugural Bold New Idea contest, the Edina Community Foundation received more than 20 entries and selected five finalists. The eventual winner — Her Next Play-Edina/Edina Girls Sports Summit — received $5,000, and the foundation was able to connect three of the other four finalists with seed money to launch their nonprofits.
Bold New Idea 2020 finalists will be selected in mid-March, and one winner will be selected by attendees at the selection event Wednesday, April 22.
Tickets for the event will be available in March on the Edina Community Foundation’s website: edinacommunityfoundation.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.