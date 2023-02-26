Minnesota State, the system of 26 state colleges and seven state universities, released the results of a study that estimates the impact of Normandale Community College on the regional economy to be $457.9 million and 3,516 jobs.

“Our top priority at Normandale is student success, and this study demonstrates the enormous impact their accomplishments have on the state and regional economies,” said Normandale Community College President Joyce Ester. “Our operations and the economic activity generated by faculty, staff and students are centered around being a strong community partner, and providing opportunities to individuals in a variety of fields that impact many different parts of the regional economy.

