The city of Edina seeks student applications for its eight commissions. Two seats are available on each of the commissions.
Commissions include the Arts & Culture Commission, Community Health Commission, Energy & Environment Commission, Heritage Preservation Commission, Human Rights & Relations Commission, Parks & Recreation Commission, Planning Commission and Transportation Commission.
Applicants must be entering grades 10-12 for the 2021-2022 school year and be enrolled in Edina High School or live in Edina to participate. Appointments are yearlong and begin Sept. 1. Applications are due June 1. City Councilmember Carolyn Jackson and a community volunteer will conduct short virtual interviews with applicants. The City Council will make appointments in July. An orientation session for the new Student Commissioners will be held in August.
To learn more or to apply, visit edinamn.gov/apply_bc.
For more information about city of Edina Boards and Commissions, contact Community Engagement Coordinator MJ Lamon at 952-826-0360 or mlamon@edinamn.gov.
