The city of Edina seeks student applications for its eight commissions. Two seats are available on each of the commissions.

Commissions include:

• Arts & Culture Commission

• Community Health Commission

• Energy & Environment Commission

• Heritage Preservation Commission

• Human Rights & Relations Commission

• Parks & Recreation Commission

• Planning Commission

• Transportation Commission

Applicants must be entering grades 10-12 for the 2020-21 school year and be enrolled in Edina High School or live in Edina to participate. Appointments are yearlong and begin Sept. 1. Applications are due July 15.

Members of the Edina City Council will conduct short interviews with interested students via Webex July 29 and Aug. 4. To learn more or to apply, visit EdinaMN.gov/apply_bc.

For more information about city of Edina Boards and Commissions, contact Community Engagement Coordinator MJ Lamon at 952-826-0360 or MLamon@EdinaMN.gov.

