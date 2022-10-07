Artwork from hundreds of Edina Public Schools students will be projected onto the Edina Community Center building Oct. 7 for Healing Circles, a public art initiative promoting student self-expression and conversations around mental health.
The Healing Circles project is a collaboration between Edina Public Schools and the city of Edina’s Arts & Culture Commission.
Students in grades K-12 have been creating circles filled with colorful designs, symbols and favorite images in crayon, colored pencil and other media. Elementary school students already have submitted hundreds of designs as part of an art curriculum created by Edina art teacher Leanne French-Amara.
Digital artist Boo McCaleb is curating the student submissions into a digital mapping-style art projection.
“Healing Circles is about community and offering a creative way to heal during the challenges students face as we reemerge from the pandemic” McCaleb said.
“It’s an art experience,” said Laura Fulton, a city of Edina recreation supervisor. “Boo is creating a moving masterpiece of all these kids’ artwork coming together.”
People can watch the projection of Healing Circles 6:45-9:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the Edina Community Center building, 5701 Normandale Road. The display will be timed so people attending the football game at Kuhlman Stadium can view it.
The Healing Circles project also will be featured starting Oct. 15 on “Agenda: Edina,” which plays on EdinaTV for Comcast/Xfinity cable subscribers in Edina or can be streamed from the city of Edina’s YouTube channel. Student submissions already can be viewed online at BetterTogetherEdina.org/healing-circles.
Arts & Culture Commission Chairwoman Rebecca Sorensen said the public art project will “create a bright spot in our community of delighting in student art” while raising awareness about the need for mental health support.
