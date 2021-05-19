The Edina Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire late Wednesday night in the Lake Edina neighborhood.
At 10:59 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, a neighbor called 911 to report visible flames at a home on the 4500 block of Hibiscus Avenue, according to a city press release. Edina Police assisted and reported that the fire had fully involved the home, which was being remodeled. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire, which was contained to the structure and caused damage to all levels of the home. The second level, roof and attic sustained the most damage from smoke and fire, while the rest of the house was damaged from smoke and water.
Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Richfield and St. Louis Park fire departments provided mutual aid.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
“Thankfully, the home was unoccupied as the fire was reported late in the evening when residents are generally asleep,” Fire Marshal Rick Hammerschmidt said in the press release. “Residents should ensure their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are in working order monthly and practice home fire drills with a designated meeting place outside.”
