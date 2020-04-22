For all the strategizing candidates engage in when they launch a campaign for elected office, many of their plans center around meeting the voters. Face to face.
And then the coronavirus pandemic changed the ways the political parties and the candidates are doing business this spring as they work toward primary and general elections later this year.
It was business as usual on Feb. 25, as precinct caucuses took place in schools across Bloomington and Richfield. The caucuses are an opportunity for the parties to enlist delegates to represent the party at their senate district’s convention and for residents to submit resolutions to be considered by the party representatives. Caucuses are also an opportunity for candidates seeking an elected office to introduce themselves to the party faithful.
The political landscape changed dramatically three weeks later, as state-ordered shutdowns and recommendations for social distancing meant candidates would no longer be meeting up with interested voters at local coffee shops or participating in candidate forums at local libraries and community centers.
Campaigning doesn’t stop, but the campaign strategy had to accommodate the new frontier candidates are facing this spring.
In some races, the heavy campaigning is weeks or months away. Incumbents who are not being challenged for their party’s endorsement, or won’t be challenged on the primary ballot in August, have less urgency to meet or greet voters this spring. In other races, however, the past several weeks have been very important.
State Rep. Jean Wagenius (D-63B) has served for more than three decades. Last November, she announced that she would be retiring from the state House at the conclusion of her term this December. For Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidates in her district, which includes precincts in east Richfield and precincts in south Minneapolis, opportunity was knocking for the first time in a long time.
Five candidates announced their intention to succeed Wagenius in 2021, and the first hurdle in their path was currying favor with the party, as the endorsed candidate for the seat. That remains the current objective, but the path to endorsement, and campaigning in general, has changed.
Instead of a one-day senate district convention, where candidates and delegates interact one final time and multiple rounds of voting may be needed to endorse a candidate, the DFL endorsements at the senate districts will be chosen through ranked-choice voting, with a voting period beginning this weekend.
The unexpected fork in the road adds to a campaign season unlike those of the past. With the presidential straw poll being conducted a week after the caucuses, rather than as a part of them, there were fewer residents in attendance at the caucuses, according to Husniyah Dent, one of five candidates for House District 63B.
The caucuses still generated convention delegates, and Dent still needs to talk with many of them prior to the modified endorsement process. Instead of meeting the face-to-face, however, phone calls and video conferencing are now the standard for communication, with both delegates and voters in general, she said.
Her campaign tools, such as email and Facebook, now double as resources for residents in her district about the state’s status during the pandemic. She points to community resources and COVID-19 information through her campaign outreach, and that has resulted in more email communication that she anticipated at this point of her campaign, she said.
The loss of a traditional candidate forum prior to party endorsements gave way to a virtual forum as a way for delegates and interested voters to hear from the candidates. And the lack of a traditional convention may impact the endorsement process. Although the DFL will use ranked-choice voting in determining its endorsement, there’s no obligation for delegates to prioritize all the candidates, according to Dent. Unlike at a convention, where delegates can listen to the merits of the remaining candidates as the field narrows, that spontaneity is lost with a balloting process, she explained.
Beyond the endorsement, planning for traditional campaign activities continues, but with uncertainty. Meeting candidates at coffee shops is out, for now, but will there be a Fourth of July parade in Richfield this year? That’s to be determined, but it’s a prominent campaign opportunity that may be lost, she noted.
Increasing literature drops at doorsteps and trying to reach potential voters through the various online platforms, knowing not everyone uses the most popular platforms, are substitutes for one-to-one contact, Dent said. Underserved populations may be harder to reach if restrictions on personal contact continue, she noted.
Jerome Evans is also seeking the District 63B seat. The quickly evolving pandemic and state shutdown effectively brought his campaign to a halt for approximately two weeks last month. And, like Dent, his campaign’s outreach focuses upon providing potential constituents with information and resources to address their needs as the shutdown commenced, he explained.
His campaign has also provided employment information for those who are suddenly out of work due to the pandemic, and donations to the campaign were being passed through to employment programs. Essentially, his campaign has become a resource for helping residents meet their needs during the ongoing pandemic, he said.
There’s still time for campaigning, however, and a weekly Sunday morning coffee shop gathering, where voters could meet Evans and discuss issues of importance to them, has become a weekly live Facebook conversation, he noted.
The dynamics of the senate district convention have changed as a result of using ranked-choice voting to determine the party’s endorsement, according to Evans. With five candidates vying for the endorsement at a traditional convention, it may have been difficult for any one candidate to garner the necessary support, leaving the candidates with equal footing as they campaigned toward August’s primary election. The mechanics of ranked-choice voting, however, are designed to produce an endorsement, putting a greater emphasis on the days leading up to the endorsement process, he explained.
There’s a camaraderie that forms during campaigns, and maintaining that camaraderie has been part of Emma Greenman’s strategy since she had to shift her House District 63B campaign away from door-to-door greeting and in-person campaign events.
From her previous experience as a campaign volunteer, Greenman saw the value of the personal connections made when participating in a candidate’s a phone bank. From sharing a meal to meetings before and after making phone calls on behalf of the candidate, “People feel like they’re in it together,” she said.
If there wasn’t value in bringing volunteers together, campaigns would simply assign call lists to volunteers and have them make the calls from their home, she noted.
Unable to gather a group of volunteers together since the state shutdown, Greenman has used video conferencing to unite the phone bank of volunteers. When it comes time to make calls, the video conference doesn’t end. The conference continues in an effort to create a personal connection among the volunteers. During a break, the volunteers will talk, sometimes sharing a funny story or discussing their pets, Greenman explained.
The campaign has been focused on winning the party’s endorsement, but that’s not the sole focus. Creating a shared community and an infrastructure that will carry into the fall is part of the process, and making the connections necessary for the campaign season, are underway. Like other candidates, Greenman is increasing her outreach through video conferences and telephone calls.
With uncertainty about how her campaign will continue its work in the weeks and months to come, the campaign team is preparing strategies for both the possibility of going back to the traditional campaign plans and continuing its strategies without the benefits of in-person meetings, she noted.
A state shutdown may not have a long-term impact upon Eric Ferguson’s House District 63B campaign.
The former senate district party chairman is actively campaigning, but he will not file for office if he isn’t the endorsed candidate, he said. He plans to support the endorsed candidate if it is not him, given his respect for and belief in the value of the endorsement process, which does a better job of vetting the party’s candidates than a primary vote, he explained.
Therefore, his focus has been the senate district convention. With signs and buttons ready for a busy day on the convention floor, those won’t be of much use as delegates decide the party’s endorsement by ranked-choice voting, he explained.
But the focus on an endorsement doesn’t mean ignoring the voting public, and Ferguson said he has been trying to reach out to voters through online resources, and probably more so in recent weeks, including YouTube videos.
“I’m trying to think of creative ways to reach people,” he said.
Creativity isn’t always the answer. Reaching out to voters through old-fashioned literature drops is an alternative, but research shows it’s not an effective way to get a message to voters who might be willing to consider him, he explained. Phone calls have limited value, as well, he said. Plenty of calls go unanswered, and it’s hard to tell how many voicemail messages are ever heard, he added.
The fifth candidate for the seat was Tyler Moroles, who announced prior to the endorsement that he was withdrawing his candidacy.
Future plans
The parties face uncertain futures, as well,
In Senate District 50, which spans Bloomington and Richfield, the Republican Party’s leadership had already been using video conferencing to handle district business prior to the shutdown, simply for the convenience when in-person meetings were difficult, according to Kim Mohan, the district’s co-chair.
The district convention was scheduled for March 13, prior to the state shutdown, but the growing concern during the days leading up to the convention led to an abandonment of the plan, she said.
Ultimately the party’s business was conducted on March 31, with modifications. Resolutions were made available for review in alternate formats, and delegates voted for or against them as a block, rather than individually. Instead of a traditional meeting, teleconferencing was set up by the state party, Mohan explained.
The question now is how will party business be handled as the year progresses, and the state needs to consider a contingency plan for carrying out elections this year, she noted.
The Senate District 50 DFL has put its local business on hold, as much as possible, focusing primarily on delegate nominations for the congressional and state conventions and resolution voting, which will be disseminated by email, according to Lona Dallessandro, the district’s chairwoman.
Unlike House District 63B, the House and Senate seats in District 50 are held by party incumbents who are unopposed for party endorsement, she noted.
Conducting party business outside of a district convention, for which she had a team of volunteers, means the responsibility falls largely upon Dallessandro. She is able to call upon the vice-chair for assistance with some matters, and with local business on hold, it allows greater focus and attention for the matters that need to be completed prior to the congressional district meetings, she explained.
