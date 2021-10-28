Bloomington will continue hosting community cafes as part of its new strategic planning.

The “Bloomington. Tomorrow. Together.” strategic plan will examine several priorities, including the city’s image, equity and inclusion, community amenities, high-quality services, focused renewal, environmental sustainability and engagement and transparency. Residents are invited to discuss their ideas at community cafes continuing through next week.

A virtual session will be held 6-8 p.m. tonight, Oct. 28. Additional in-person gatherings will take place 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Valley View Playfields, 9000 Portland Ave., and 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at The Lounge at Mall of America.

All participants are asked to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status.

Registration for any session and additional information are available online at blm.mn/cafe21.

