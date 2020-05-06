A Bloomington Boy Scout troop is raising money to replace a stolen trailer and gear.
The trailer for Troop 374 was stolen April 23 from the parking lot of Nativity of Mary Catholic Church in Bloomington. The trailer is used for the troop’s summer camp, hauling equipment to camp and doubling as its kitchen at camp.
Donation information is available online at tr.im/t374.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.