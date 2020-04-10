If you’re looking for something to do that is physically active, social distancing compliant and offers the chance to win prizes, then get ready for the 2020 Step To It Challenge in May.
The city of Bloomington is partnering with Hennepin County on this family-friendly activity that motivates people of all ages and abilities to become more physically active.
You don’t need to hit the weights to win. Daily chores, walking the dog and playing with your family all count towards the competition. Registration is open, and there are many ways to win prizes throughout May.
How does it work?
The free challenge is May 1-28, and anyone can join. Participation can be done as an individual or virtually with a group. It’s not only about walking. Most activities can be converted to steps by using the online step conversion chart. Log your activity daily or weekly in an online Step to it account.
Registration is open at steptoit.org, and participants are encouraged to share through social media using #steptoit. For more information, contact Parks and Recreation at 952-563-8877 or parksrec@bloomingtonmn.gov.
