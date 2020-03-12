Consolation, third-place girls' basketball, adapted floor hockey canceled in response to guidance from Dept. of Health
According to a press release from the state high school league, games will continue as scheduled for today (March 12) before reducing schedules tomorrow (March 13).
The MSHSL, relying on information from the Minnesota Department of Health, decided to limit the number of people at contests beginning Friday, March 13.
This affects girls’ basketball, boys basketball and adapted floor hockey.
Girls’ basketball will continue with semifinal and championship games at the University of Minnesota while all consolation and third-place games are cancelled.
Boys’ basketball section final games scheduled for Friday will go on as scheduled.
State adapted floor hockey, which is set to be played at Bloomington Jefferson High School will host quarterfinals, semifinals and championship games only. No consolation or third place games.
Attendance at all of the remaining contests will be limited to rostered participants, coaches, event staff, TV network partners, credentialed media and a small number of school-approved spectators for each participating team.
MSHSL Executive Director Erich Martens said a collective community response is critical, “to supporting the health of our communities and mitigating the spread of COVID-19. The MSHSL intends to do everything possible to allow participating students who have earned the opportunity to compete in these special tournaments to do so.”
The MSHSL will contact schools for a list of designated spectators who will need to show an identification card and purchase a ticket at the respective venue.
Girls’ basketball games will be broadcast on Channel 45TV or streamed at 45tv.com/prep45.
The state adapted floor hockey championship games will be broadcast on prepspotlight.tv.
Remaining schedule
Friday
Girls basketball at Williams Arena
Class A: Heritage Christian /Waterville-Elysian-Morristown winner vs. Minneota, noon
Class 3A: Waconia vs. Becker, 2 p.m.
Class 2A: Providence Academy vs. Duluth Marshall, 8 p.m.
Class 4A: Hopkins vs. Stillwater, 6 p.m.; Farmington vs. St. Michael-Albertville, 8 p.m.
State Adapted Floor Hockey at Jefferson High School
CI Division quarterfinals
Anoka-Hennepin vs. Dakota United, 5 p.m.
South Washington vs. Maple Grove, 6:30 p.m.
White Bear Lake vs. Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville 8 p.m.
New Prague/TCU/LSH/Belle Plaine/Jordan vs. South Suburban, 8 p.m.
PI Division quarterfinals
Rochester vs. Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka, 5 p.m.
Anoka-Hennepin vs. Minneapolis South, 6:30 p.m.
Dakota United vs. Maple Grove 6:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Section 1-4A
Lakeville South vs. Rochester Mayo, Mayo Civic Arena, 6 p.m.
Section 2-4A
Eden Prairie vs. Shakopee, EPHS 7 p.m.
Section 3-4A
Eastview vs. Lakeville North
Section 5-4A
Park Center vs. Spring Lake Park at Rogers HS, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Girls Basketball at Williams Arena
Class A state championship, noon
Class 2A state championship, 2 p.m.
Class 3A state championship, 6 p.m.
Class 4A state championship 8 p.m.
State Adapted Floor Hockey at Jefferson
CI Division
Semifinals at noon
Championship at 4 p.m.
PI Division
Semifinals at 10:30 a.m.
Championship at 2:30 p.m.
