Consolation, third-place girls' basketball, adapted floor hockey canceled in response to guidance from Dept. of Health

According to a press release from the state high school league, games will continue as scheduled for today (March 12) before reducing schedules tomorrow (March 13).

The MSHSL, relying on information from the Minnesota Department of Health, decided to limit the number of people at contests beginning Friday, March 13.

This affects girls’ basketball, boys basketball and adapted floor hockey.

Girls’ basketball will continue with semifinal and championship games at the University of Minnesota while all consolation and third-place games are cancelled.

Boys’ basketball section final games scheduled for Friday will go on as scheduled.

State adapted floor hockey, which is set to be played at Bloomington Jefferson High School will host quarterfinals, semifinals and championship games only. No consolation or third place games.

Attendance at all of the remaining contests will be limited to rostered participants, coaches, event staff, TV network partners, credentialed media and a small number of school-approved spectators for each participating team.

MSHSL Executive Director Erich Martens said a collective community response is critical, “to supporting the health of our communities and mitigating the spread of COVID-19. The MSHSL intends to do everything possible to allow participating students who have earned the opportunity to compete in these special tournaments to do so.”

The MSHSL will contact schools for a list of designated spectators who will need to show an identification card and purchase a ticket at the respective venue.

Girls’ basketball games will be broadcast on Channel 45TV or streamed at 45tv.com/prep45

The state adapted floor hockey championship games will be broadcast on prepspotlight.tv.

 

Remaining schedule 

Friday

Girls basketball at Williams Arena

Class A: Heritage Christian /Waterville-Elysian-Morristown winner vs. Minneota, noon

Class 3A: Waconia vs. Becker, 2 p.m.

Class 2A: Providence Academy vs. Duluth Marshall, 8 p.m.

Class 4A: Hopkins vs. Stillwater, 6 p.m.; Farmington vs. St. Michael-Albertville, 8 p.m.

 

State Adapted Floor Hockey at Jefferson High School

CI Division quarterfinals

Anoka-Hennepin vs. Dakota United, 5 p.m.

South Washington vs. Maple Grove, 6:30 p.m.

White Bear Lake vs. Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville 8 p.m.

New Prague/TCU/LSH/Belle Plaine/Jordan vs. South Suburban, 8 p.m.

PI Division quarterfinals

Rochester vs. Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka, 5 p.m.

Anoka-Hennepin vs. Minneapolis South, 6:30 p.m.

Dakota United vs. Maple Grove 6:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Section 1-4A

Lakeville South vs. Rochester Mayo, Mayo Civic Arena, 6 p.m.

Section 2-4A

Eden Prairie vs. Shakopee, EPHS 7 p.m.

Section 3-4A

Eastview vs. Lakeville North

Section 5-4A

Park Center vs. Spring Lake Park at Rogers HS, 7 p.m.

 

Saturday

Girls Basketball at Williams Arena

Class A state championship, noon

Class 2A state championship, 2 p.m.

Class 3A state championship, 6 p.m.

Class 4A state championship 8 p.m.

 

State Adapted Floor Hockey at Jefferson

CI Division 

Semifinals at noon

Championship at 4 p.m.

PI Division

Semifinals at 10:30 a.m.

Championship at 2:30 p.m.

 

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @SunSportsJason.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments