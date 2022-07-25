Former Rotary Club of Edina President Michael Stanzak recently recognized two Rotarians for their service to the club and community. Katy Koch Campbell and Ryan Wilson were each named “Rotarian of the Year,” according to a Rotary news release.

Campbell served as the club’s public image director, overseeing internal and external communications and public relations. She worked to expand the club’s social media presence and oversaw sponsorships in the community, such as water bottles at the Edina Chamber of Commerce’s annual golf tournament, the GreenAA Team of 9-year-olds in the Edina Baseball Association, the Edina High School Class of 2022 senior party and the Southdale YMCA’s annual fundraiser, the news release said.

