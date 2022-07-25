Former Rotary Club of Edina President Michael Stanzak recently recognized two Rotarians for their service to the club and community. Katy Koch Campbell and Ryan Wilson were each named “Rotarian of the Year,” according to a Rotary news release.
Campbell served as the club’s public image director, overseeing internal and external communications and public relations. She worked to expand the club’s social media presence and oversaw sponsorships in the community, such as water bottles at the Edina Chamber of Commerce’s annual golf tournament, the GreenAA Team of 9-year-olds in the Edina Baseball Association, the Edina High School Class of 2022 senior party and the Southdale YMCA’s annual fundraiser, the news release said.
The club was also a flag sponsor of the Fourth of July parade and the Minnesota United superheroes unit. Later this summer, the club will be a sponsor of the Torchlight Concert and Lighthouse Night at Centennial Lakes Park.
“It’s an honor to serve with Rotary,” Campbell said in the news release. “I believe volunteering is like the muse described by author Jan Phillips: ‘As (Rotary) gives to me, so does she deserve from me: Faith, mindfulness and enduring commitment.’”
Wilson served as the club’s community service director, managing local grants. Wilson and his committee analyzed many grant applications and distributed more than $100,000 in grants to local nonprofits – the most in the club’s history.
Grants were awarded to Abbey’s Hope, Assistance League of Minneapolis/St. Paul, Athletes Committed to Educating Students, Cornerstone Advocacy Services, Edina Give and Go, Every Meal, Fraser, Hallie Q Brown Community Center, Hearts and Hammers, Help at Your Door, Hope Academy, Humanity Alliance, Hunger Related Events, Inner City Christian Ministries, Involve MN, JCS Affective Sober Living, MADDADS, My Very Own Bed, Northside Boxing Club, Oasis for Youth, Open Arms of Minnesota, Pillsbury United Communities, Summit Academy OIC, First Tee-Minnesota, Way to Grow and YMCA of the North, the news release said.
“To me, this award brings a sense of belonging. There are so many exceptional people I look up to in the Rotary Club of Edina. Every week I see club members stepping up to tackle difficult problems, dedicating themselves to supporting our community, and living the Four Way Test. I am truly honored for the recognition and grateful for the opportunity to serve alongside my fellow Rotarians,” Wilson said in the news release.
Campbell and Wilson each received a plaque and pin for their dedicated service during the 2021-2022 Rotary year, which ended June 30.
