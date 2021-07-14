Michael Stanzak was recently inducted as president of the Rotary Club of Edina.
Stanzak is the dealer operator of Key Cadillac. He graduated from Edina-West High School and studied accounting at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He has been part of Key Cadillac, the family business, since 1990. Besides the Rotary Club of Edina, Stanzak has been on the board of directors of the Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association and the Greater Metropolitan Auto Dealer Association. He and his wife of 37 years, Janet, live in Chanhassen with their English springer spaniel, Marley. They have two grown children, Adam and Natalie.
“This year’s Rotary International theme is ‘Serve to Change Lives’ and we are committed to doing that through our many committees and volunteer projects,” Stanzak said. “Please consider attending one of the Rotary Club of Edina’s meetings to learn more and get involved in giving back to the community.”
Rotary International began its fiscal year July 1. At a year-end meeting June 24, the Rotary Club of Edina’s officers and committee leaders were introduced. Besides Stanzak, officers include President-elect Joe Hayes, Treasurer Shelly Loberg, Secretary Paul Peterson and Past-President Sam Thompson. Members of the club’s Board of Directors are Andre Brewer, youth service; Katy Campbell, public image; Catherine Gump, The Rotary Foundation; Bridget Hallstrom, membership; Renee Harberts, international service; Susan Johnson, social; Mike Martiny, club service-administration; Lisa Walker, community service-projects; and Ryan Wilson, community service-grants.
Joining the officers to make up the Edina Rotary Foundation Board of Directors are Kelley Burnett, John Flynn, Jody Kern, Dan Mott, Ann Platt and Josh Sprague.
The Rotary Club of Edina meets Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. at the Edina Country Club, 5100 Wooddale Ave. For more information about the Rotary Club of Edina, go to edinarotary.org. For membership information, contact Hallstrom, 612-270-3428 or bhallstrom11@gmail.com.
