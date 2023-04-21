A standoff that diverted traffic outside Mall of America ended Friday evening with one man being transported by ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center.
The man was not arrested and was not in police custody as of Friday evening, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Kim Clauson.
The standoff between the man and the Bloomington Police Department began shortly after 4 p.m. when a woman reported that a man in a white truck, parked in a lot north of Mall of America, had a large gun. The woman said the man went inside a circus tent in the mall’s north parking lot for a traveling circus. Police officers at the scene observed a man with a shotgun in the parking lot and made verbal contact with him. He was uncooperative and refused to put the gun down, Clauson explained.
People were evacuated from the tent as well as a hotel across 24th Avenue while officers attempted to negotiate with the man. The police identified the man and made contact with a family member by telephone. The police learned that the man was in crisis and had access to firearms in addition to the shotgun in his possession, Clauson noted.
At 6:15, following attempts at communicating with the man and requests of him to put the gun down, officers were able to get him to drop the shotgun, at which point he retreated to his vehicle. Officers were able to contain the man’s vehicle, leaving him unable to drive away. He continued to be uncooperative and refused to leave the car until 6:43, at which point he stepped away from his vehicle and was detained, according to Clauson.
Officers from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Edina and Minnesota State Patrol assisted with close traffic in the area, she noted.
