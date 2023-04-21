A standoff that diverted traffic outside Mall of America ended Friday evening with one man being transported by ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center.

The man was not arrested and was not in police custody as of Friday evening, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Kim Clauson.

