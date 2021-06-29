Staff at Highlands and Countryside elementary schools participated in a week-long teacher training with TimberNook, a nature-based education model of instruction that partners and aligns rigorous academic standards with the social and emotional needs of the child in the natural environment. Staff learned directly from TimberNook instructors working with Highlands students in the forest west of Highlands Elementary.

TimberNook provides outdoor play experiences for children that are meant to benefit the mind, body and senses. TimberNook educates families, teachers and the community about the critical links among play, nature and healthy childhood developments. Sensory-rich features help promote balance, coordination, strength and integration of the senses, offering gains in foundational skills for children, according to a district press release.

Recommended for you

Load comments