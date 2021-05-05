The Edina School Board has voted to enter contract negotiations with Stacie Stanley to become Edina Public Schools’ next superintendent.
Stanley, the current associate superintendent for Eden Prairie Public Schools, would take over the Edina school district’s top spot after the current superintendent, John Schultz, announced in February his intent to retire at the end of the 2021-22 school year. The School Board conducted interviews with six candidates last week, and then chose three finalists to interview this week. The School Board discussed and voted unanimously at a special meeting May 5 to enter into contract negotiations with Stanley to become Edina Schools’ next superintendent.
The School Board will begin contract negotiations on May 7 at a closed session. Until the contract is agreed upon, the selection is not final.
A straw vote by boardmembers prior to discussion revealed a unanimous vote for Stanley over the two other finalists. The other two finalists were Timothy Anderson, South View Middle School principal, and Jharrett Bryantt, an assistant superintendent in the Houston, Texas, district.
Stanley has been the associate superintendent of academics and innovation at Eden Prairie Public Schools since 2018. Prior to that, she worked in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school district as director of equity and integrated support services and later, as director of curriculum, assessment, instruction and support services.
She was also the principal at two elementary schools in the Roseville school district for a total of six years. Before that, she was a teacher and then program director in the East Metro Integration District.
Stanley has a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the College of St. Catherine and a doctorate of education from Bethel University.
