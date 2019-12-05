St. Nicholas will visit the Richfield Historical Society Museum 12:30-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at 6901 Lyndale Ave. S.

Museum staff members will be available to help with children, and parents are welcome to look at the exhibits and take family photos in the 1950s Christmas display.

Donations are welcome, but not mandatory.

Santa will also be at the history center 1:30-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Again, please feel free to join your child, to look at the exhibits, take pictures and talk to St. Nick.

Both days may find St. Nick’s bag filled with candy canes for the children.

For more information, visit the society’s Facebook page at facebook.com/richfieldhistory. For other upcoming events check the Facebook page, or the website at richfieldhistory.org.

