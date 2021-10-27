St. Croix Collections will open its newest store at the Galleria in Edina in early November, according to a news release. This marks St. Croix Collections return to the Minneapolis-area market.
St. Croix Collections’ store in the Galleria will feature the largest collection of St. Croix luxury men’s sportswear in the Minneapolis area. St. Croix currently has men’s specialty stores located in Chicago, Las Vegas, Newport Beach, San Francisco, San Jose, Scottsdale, Arizona and Birmingham, Michigan. St. Croix apparel is also featured in premier men’s retailers throughout the world.
St. Croix produces sweaters, knits and jackets in Winona, Minnesota, using the high-quality raw materials from around the globe, including baby cashmere and the Merino wools from New Zealand, among others, the news release said. St. Croix is also uses vicuna wool, the most expensive fabric in the world.
All St. Croix apparel is produced in limited quantities of each design to ensure exclusivity. St. Croix’s fashions range from deep jewel tones to muted neutral hues and retail from $134 to $3,750.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.