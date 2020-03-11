Spring load restrictions began in Edina March 6, the same day they take effect across the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area.
Weight restrictions are implemented each spring in an effort to preserve and protect Edina’s road system during the thawing and refreezing associated with spring. Streets are weakened during the spring thaw by water that becomes trapped in the gravel base below the pavement. The weight of vehicles traveling over these roads can cause the road to bend and possibly crack. Limiting the amount of weight on the street during this time will minimize the wear and allow the base adequate time to stabilize.
Most residential roads in Edina are restricted to 5 tons per axle throughout the period that restrictions are in effect. The permit allows up to 6 tons per axle.
The road weight restrictions typically won’t affect the average car or truck. However, construction vehicles entering residential neighborhoods may have to lighten their loads to comply with the restrictions.
Permits are $100 for one truck to one address for one trip. They can be obtained online. Drivers can show the email receipt as proof of permit. Violators may be fined.
Learn more and apply for a permit at EdinaMN.gov/loadrestrictions.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 952-826-0376.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.