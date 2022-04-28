The city of Edina’s spring hydrant flushing program began Monday, April 25, and is scheduled to conclude in about three weeks.
This program is necessary to clean the water mains and minimize the amount of naturally occurring minerals, like irons and manganese, that go into homes. Flushing also allows the city’s Utilities Division to identify hydrants that require maintenance, according to a city news release.
The city news release said some residents may see rust-colored water that could stain laundry but is safe to drink. It urged residents to check for signs of discoloration prior to washing clothes. If a resident does encounter red or brown staining on clothing, the city said they should not dry it, but instead contact Public Works for a free iron-removing product.
If the water is discolored when turning on the tap, a resident can run the water until it is clear. Because the water system is a single-pressure zone, it is possible to cause red water problems in any area of the city while flushing.
