The city of Edina’s spring hydrant flushing program began Monday, April 12, and is scheduled to conclude in about three weeks.
This program is necessary to clean the watermains and minimize the amount of naturally occurring minerals, like irons and manganese, into homes. Flushing also allows the city’s Utilities Division to identify hydrants in need of maintenance.
Some residents may notice rust-colored water that could stain laundry but is safe to drink. Residents are urged to check for signs of discoloration prior to washing clothes. If the water is discolored when turning on the tap, residents should simply run the water until it is clear. Because the water system is a single-pressure zone, it is possible to cause red water problems in any area of the city while flushing.
For questions or concerns about the program, call the Utilities Division of Public Works at 952-826-0375.
