The Knights of Columbus will host their annual spaghetti dinner this weekend benefiting the Saint John Vianney College Seminary.

The all-you-can-eat dinner is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Bloomington Event Center, 1114 American Blvd. W.

