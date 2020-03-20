Contractor will practice needed protocols
The spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, has raised questions about the status of Southwest Light Rail Transit construction.
Please note the following:
• Construction on Southwest LRT will continue within the cities of Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Hopkins, St. Louis Park, and Minneapolis.
The civil contractor is practicing working environment protocols by asking employees to stay home if they are sick, social distancing, etc., as outlined by public health agencies.
• Project office staff are working remotely away from the office. Staff will stay connected through emails, conference calls and web-based meetings to manage construction activities.
• Community outreach coordinators will be available by email or phone during this time.
• For issues with construction, call the construction hotline, which is answered 24-hours, seven days a week. This is the fastest method for us to address construction issues as they arise. Call the Southwest LRT construction hotline at 612-373-3933.
While the response to COVID-19 continues to evolve, we will continue to monitor and review construction activities and conditions through our field inspectors and their on-site reporting. We will be using electronic communication methods to share information should there be additional updates. Please ensure you, your family and friends are signed-up to receive our electronic communications at swlrt.org. This includes our regular Friday Construction Update as well as any new bulletins regarding changing construction status.
In addition, the latest information on the state’s response may be found on the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
Southwest LRT Resources:
• Web - swlrt.org
• Twitter - @SouthwestLRT
• Construction Hotline - 612-373-3933
For Metro Transit Updates, connect to the following:
• Web: metotransit.org/health
• Twitter: @MetroTransitMN
• Facebook: @MetroTransitMN
Southwest LRT construction career fair rescheduled
Due to Covid-19 concerns, the construction career fair has been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.
For more information, emailSannying Vang atsvang@lundaconstruction.com, or call 952-209-2123, ext. 246.
-Courtesy of Southwest LRT
