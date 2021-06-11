The Southdale YMCA in Edina will host a “Cheers to the Y” virtual benefit Monday, June 21, from 6-7 p.m.

This virtual benefit raises funds for Southdale YMCA community programs including water safety, swim lessons, summer camps, youth sports, school age enrichment programs, diabetes prevention, and life and nutritional educational programs for all ages. Since 2019, the Southdale YMCA has given out millions in financial assistance.

Tickets are free. Participants will see a live, virtual auction and learn more about how the Southdale YMCA serves the community. To register, go to ymcamn.org/southdalebenefit.

