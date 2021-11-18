The Southdale YMCA in Edina is partnering with Peterson Music and Events to host A Night of Classic Rock, a YMCA benefit concert on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 7 p.m. at the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Ave. in Minneapolis.
This year’s A Night Of Classic Rock event features The Classic American Rockers, including Southdale YMCA Boardmember Paul Peterson, along with musicians and vocalists Ricky Peterson, Patty Peterson, James W. Anton, Joe Elliott, Joey Finger and more.
This benefit will support the YMCA in bridging the opportunity gap for underserved youth and help them build their potential by offering over $500,000 a year in financial assistance for academic, service learning and enrichment programs. Individual tickets for $50 each are available at dakotacooks.com.
“The YMCA is committed to supporting youth development and providing resources to help young people thrive and reach their full potential,” Glen Gunderson, president of the YMCA of the North, said in a news release. “This extraordinary event is a unique opportunity to bring the community together with a love of music for an important cause.”
Event sponsorship opportunities are available including reserved seating, sponsorship recognition, photo on stage with the band, one song dedication, logo on event signage and company name on the event website as well as verbal recognition at the event.
For more YMCA details or to purchase a sponsorship, go to trimurl.co/rsKwfD.
