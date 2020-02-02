The Simon Youth Foundation is awarding scholarships in every community across the country that is home to a Simon retail location. That includes Edina, which is home to Southdale Center.
Scholarship recipients are eligible for a one-time $1,500 scholarship, which may be applied to tuition at an accredited college, university, vocational or technical school. Students who will be graduating high school in 2020 and live in the communities surrounding Southdale Center, Albertville Premium Outlets or Twin Cities Premium Outlets are eligible. A scholarship per center will be granted.
Students may apply for the Simon Youth Community Scholarships through Wednesday, Feb. 19, at syf.org/scholarships.
