Hennepin County has created drop-off locations for items needed to protect people responding to the COVID-19 crisis. Those sites include Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave. S, Edina, where items can be dropped off daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning today, March 23.
Staff working in quarantine operations, as first responders, in public health, and in clinics and hospitals are running low on supplies that keep them safe and help them continue their work protecting the community.
Priority items needed include:
• Protective face wear – N95 or N100 respirators, PAPRs and surgical masks
• Nitrile gloves
• Tyvek coveralls
• Tyvek foot covers
• Eye protection (wrap arounds or chemical splash)
Other drop-off sites are located at the Hennepin County Department of Community Corrections and Rehabilitation, 3000 N. Second St., Minneapolis; and the Hennepin County Adult Correctional Facility, 1145 Shenandoah Lane N., Plymouth. Those sites are accepting supplies 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
