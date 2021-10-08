Teams working at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina have completed construction on two new floors of private patient rooms. In total, the expansion adds 52 new single-occupancy rooms that are designed to be easily reconfigured for various needs – including both intermediate and intensive care, a M Health Fairview press release said.
The updated facility will offer more privacy and a better experience for patients and their families, the release said.
The two-story expansion is located above Southdale Hospital’s Carl N. Platou Emergency Center, adding about 38,000 square feet of space to the building. The space will open to patients on Oct. 4, serving those staying at the hospital for orthopedic or spine-related care.
The construction project began in 2020 and is part of a larger transformation process within the M Health Fairview system to improve patient experience and the health of the community. Construction was conducted in several phases to minimize the disruption to patients and families, the release said.
Increasing the number of single-occupancy rooms is also expected to improve infection prevention practices and decrease the potential for the spread of illness.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented unexpected challenges, but our commitment to transformation continues,” said Bryan Gaffy, vice president of operations at Southdale Hospital. “We are continually innovating, finding new strategies to care for patients in a way that’s responsive to their needs. We know from our experience with COVID-19 that this adaptability will serve us well now and in the future.”
Joe Knowles, director of nursing at Southdale Hospital, said, “I’m excited to see this expansion come to fruition.”
He added, “Our plans for this project have always been centered on improving the experience our patients have when they are in our care. We want patients to be comfortable and safe, and to know that they are getting the best care.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.