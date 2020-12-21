Southdale Center has announced the opening of several holiday pop-up retailers available for curbside pick-up and pick-up in store. For details on holiday hours, gift cards, retailer offers, and customer amenities, visit simon.com/mall/southdale-center.
The new stores and pop-ups now open include:
• Air Traffic: Expansion of Games by James
• China Handcrafts: Hand-crafted furniture, home decor and gift items
• Excelsior Candle Co.: Hand-crafted candles and skin care
• F.I.T by Sha Sha: Swim and activewear brand
• Founders Co.: Collaborative of fellow local founders pop-up boutique
• Go Athletics: Locally made athletic apparel
• Hibachi Kickz: Jordan, Yeezy and other sneakers consignment store
• Homespun Gifts and Décor: Minnesota-made gift shop
• Luxe Home: Home Décor pop-up
