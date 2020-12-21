Southdale Center has announced the opening of several holiday pop-up retailers available for curbside pick-up and pick-up in store. For details on holiday hours, gift cards, retailer offers, and customer amenities, visit simon.com/mall/southdale-center.

The new stores and pop-ups now open include:

• Air Traffic: Expansion of Games by James

• China Handcrafts: Hand-crafted furniture, home decor and gift items

• Excelsior Candle Co.: Hand-crafted candles and skin care

• F.I.T by Sha Sha: Swim and activewear brand

• Founders Co.: Collaborative of fellow local founders pop-up boutique

• Go Athletics: Locally made athletic apparel

• Hibachi Kickz: Jordan, Yeezy and other sneakers consignment store

• Homespun Gifts and Décor: Minnesota-made gift shop

• Luxe Home: Home Décor pop-up

