Two eighth-grade students from South View Middle School were selected for and performed in the Minnesota Band Directors Association State Honor Jazz Band.

Griffith Pugh plays guitar, and Ella Weinstein plays alto saxophone. Both are members of the Hornet Jazz Band at South View.

Griffith and Ella were selected through a recorded audition process by a panel of music experts. Ella was one of two saxophone players selected in the state, and Griffith was the only guitarist chosen for the group.

They had the opportunity to rehearse with guest conductor Andy Nelson and performed Feb. 14 at the Minnesota Music Educators Midwinter Clinic at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

