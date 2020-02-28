Two eighth-grade students from South View Middle School were selected for and performed in the Minnesota Band Directors Association State Honor Jazz Band.
Griffith Pugh plays guitar, and Ella Weinstein plays alto saxophone. Both are members of the Hornet Jazz Band at South View.
Griffith and Ella were selected through a recorded audition process by a panel of music experts. Ella was one of two saxophone players selected in the state, and Griffith was the only guitarist chosen for the group.
They had the opportunity to rehearse with guest conductor Andy Nelson and performed Feb. 14 at the Minnesota Music Educators Midwinter Clinic at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.