South View Middle School students are putting on a production of “High School Musical” next week. The students have been hard at work creating their show over the past weeks, which will be available for viewing by the general public by live-stream on Friday, April 23, at 6:30 p.m.
At that same time, students will be performing in-person for a small audience of 250 families and friends at the Maetzold Amphitheater.
In preparing for the performance, students met virtually to learn the vocals, choreography and blocking. Edina Public Schools’ staff members Erica Gardner, Jim Hawthorne and Matt Pearson have worked with the students to put on the show. The production also has a choreographer, Josh Fremder.
Since the return of in-person learning in March, the cast has been meeting daily outside on the bus parking lot at South View to rehearse while socially distant and masked.
To view the performance live, go to tinyurl.com/f2u87vzb.
