Sixty students from South View Middle School advanced to regionals in the National History Day competition, with 25 of those students qualifying for the state competition, according to an Edina Public Schools news release. Ainsley Hannermann, Anushka Narielwala, Elizabeth Tesky, Ishani Shah and Sydney Bethune placed in the top five in their categories.
The state contest took place the week of April 18 with awards handed out May 1.
National History Day, an interdisciplinary research project for students in grades 6-12, teaches students to conduct in-depth research, use primary and secondary sources, read texts, analyze information, and write and present historical content. Students choose a topic that relates to an annual theme and present their research in one of five presentation categories: Research Paper, Exhibit, Documentary, Performance or Website. The theme for this year was “Debate and Diplomacy in History: Successes, Failures, and Consequences.”
Ainsley Hannermann and Anushka Narielwala were awarded fifth place in the Group Performance category for their project, “Declaration of Independence: The Beginning of Freedom.” They were also awarded a “Topical Prize” reflecting American history prior to the Revolutionary War.
Elizabeth Tesky and Ishani Shah were awarded third place in the Group Performance category for their project, “Elizabeth Blackwell: A Pioneer for Progress.”
Sydney Bethune was given fourth place in the Individual Exhibit category for her project, “The Exploitation of Children.”
The following students also won an honorable mention at the state competition: Lynn-Clara Tun, Maddie Hall, Sophie Nascene, Ella Duplessis, Holiday Fischer, Fiona Palestrini, Brody Morton, Emma Power, Vanessa Monyenye and Zeina Al-Ramahi.
Other students who participated at state included Eva Barrows, Neha Rayudu, Lucia Begg, Evie Kachmarzinski, Brooke Budlong, Elpiniki Shipp, Connor Lange, Greta Eisenmenger, Veda Laabs and Lydia Trenda.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.