South View Middle School Assistant Principal Tami Jo Cook has been named to the Special Olympics’ National Education Leaders Network, according to a district news release.
She is among nearly two dozen national leaders involved in special education, research, social equity, education leadership and the Special Olympics who are included in the new National Education Leaders Network cohort.
According to the news release, Cook’s leadership and support for unified programming was instrumental in South View being the first middle school in Minnesota to earn the Special Olympics’ Unified Champion School status in 2015. Champion status requires a dedication to inclusion and leadership opportunities, unified sports and whole-school commitment. In 2019, Special Olympics Minnesota named South View the Unified Champion School of the Year.
Cook’s new role with Special Olympics has a term of three years. She was selected after a comprehensive nomination and selection process.
The National Education Leaders Network has been in existence since 2009, when Unified Champion Schools was first established. The network was restructured in 2021 with the new cohort specifically identified in order to have it serve as a think tank.
Cook has been assistant principal at South View for two years and was the dean for 15 years. She has been with Edina Public Schools for 22 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.