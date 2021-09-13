police lights
A District 287 South Education Center student was taken into custody and transported to the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center after being observed by other students to be in possession of a handgun on Friday, Sept. 10. The incident took place about 1:30 p.m.

Staff were notified and the school was soon after locked down and a call made to the Richfield Police Department.

The school is located at 7450 Penn Ave., S., Richfield.

According to a statement from the Richfield Police Department, officers found the student with a loaded handgun near the main entrance and took that individual into custody without incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

