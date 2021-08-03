Several candidates have filed for November’s Bloomington Board of Education election, and one board member has announced he will not seek re-election.
Jim Sorum announced that he will wrap up his 29 years on the school board at the conclusion of this year and is not filing for reelection. He took a hiatus after his first 21 years on the board, but returned two years later. After two additional terms, he is walking away again.
Sorum said he has enjoyed his tenures on the board, but noted that making policy decisions for the district is a difficult challenge. The board’s duty is to set the policy, and leave the regulations and the minutia to the superintendent and district administrators. Residents aren’t always happy with board decisions based upon the recommendations of the district’s administration, and board members hear about it. Residents often want the board to make all of the district’s decisions, he noted.
Sorum’s seat is one of four up for election Nov. 2. Also up for election are the seats of board members Beth Beebe, Tom Bennett and Dawn Steigauf. Bennett and Steigauf had filed for reelection by Friday, July 30.
Four other candidates filed for election during the opening days of the filing period: Dani Indovino Cawley, Matthew Dymoke, Kat Eggers and Patricia Riley.
City Council election
Three Bloomington City Council seats are up for election this fall, and two of the three incumbents are seeking reelection.
Councilmember Nathan Coulter is seeking reelection to his at-large seat, and previously announced candidates Paul King and Ricardo Oliva have filed to challenge him.
Councilmember Jack Baloga announced last week that he will not seek reelection to his District 3 seat after 10 years on the council. Lona Dallessandro has filed to replace Baloga.
In District 4, Councilmember Patrick Martin is seeking reelection, and thus far faces a challenge from Victor Rivas.
There are no primary elections this year, as the City Council outcome will be determined through ranked-choice voting.
The election filing period runs through Aug. 10, and candidates have through Aug. 12 to withdraw their name from the ballot.
City Council election information is available online at tr.im/cce21. School board election information is available online at tr.im/sbe21.
