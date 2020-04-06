The deadline to enter is April 20
The Richfield Symphonic Band and the Friends of the Richfield Band Shell, Inc., have announced the inaugural Richfield Soloist Competition for high school wind, brass and percussion players with a $1,000 prize going to the winner.
The competition is open to woodwind, brass and percussion instrumentalists who are currently enrolled in a high school band program and are either:
• In grades 9-12 in any public or private school in Richfield, Minneapolis, Bloomington, Edina, Eden Prairie, or Eagan/Apple Valley/Rosemount
• Reside in Richfield but are enrolled in grade 9-12 in a private or public school elsewhere
• Are ages 14-18, reside in Richfield, and are home-schooled.
The deadline for entering is Monday, April 20. Auditions are Wednesday, May 20.
The winner will perform during the Richfield Symphonic Band concert on July 11.
The 2020 Richfield Soloist Competition is dedicated to the memory of Dr. Martin Segal and John Madson, two long-standing clarinetists in the Richfield Symphonic Band, who each passed away in 2019.
Now in its 41st year, the Richfield Symphonic Band performs a variety of traditional and contemporary band music at concerts across the Twin Cities, including at the new Richfield Band Shell.
The Friends of the Richfield Band Shell, Inc., was formed to assist the city of Richfield in raising funds for the construction, maintenance and ongoing operation of the Richfield Band Shell and memorial garden in Veterans Memorial Park in Richfield, and to enhance performing arts programs in Richfield and the surrounding areas.
Competition rules and entry forms are available by sending an email request to rsband.org@gmail.com.
Info: rsband.org or friendsoftherichfieldbandshell.com
Courtesy of the Friends of the Richfield band shell
