Hillcrest Development, LLLP announced the sale of two Pentagon Park buildings, 4640 77th St. W. and 4660 77th St. W., to Minneapolis-based Solhem Companies.
Solhem Companies is planning a residential development project consisting of a six-story, 408-unit multifamily complex with public outdoor gathering space and connections to Fred Richards Park. The current schedule forecasts some units becoming available starting the spring of 2023, according to a press release.
“We are thrilled to bring Solhem’s vision of beautiful, sustainable communities to the city of Edina,” Curt Gunsbury of Solhem Companies said in the press release. “We’ll deliver apartments designed for modern living coupled with spectacular community spaces built for socializing and collaboration, for fun and for work. The 77th Street site, nestled between a 43-acre park, major highways and a bevy of shopping along the France corridor, presents an exciting opportunity to transform a static space into a dynamic one.”
The proposed development is bordered on the north by Fred Richards Park and development plans include a pedestrian greenway link between the park and 77th Street West. Planned interior green space for the development matches the park, creating a seamless transition, the press release said.
An entity of Hillcrest Development, LLLP purchased Pentagon Park from three different owners from 2012-2014 and has spent the last nine years renovating the 1960s mid-century modern office park. The Hillcrest team has been methodically moving from one building to the next renovating, modernizing, and updating the interiors, mechanicals and exterior facades, adding tenant amenities like sky decks, tenant lounges and conference rooms, outdoor patios and green spaces as well as bike centers to each building. The two western-most buildings, which are the 4640 and 4660 77th St. W. buildings, were the last to go through Hillcrest’s renovations.
“We are excited for Solhem’s project to proceed with development; the project will create spectacular housing around this thriving corridor in Edina. As neighbors to Solhem’s project, we believe that this new development will enhance our neighborhood and accelerate additional redevelopment activities within the neighborhood as well,” Scott Tankenoff, managing partner of Hillcrest Development, LLLP, said in the press release.
