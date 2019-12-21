Seven Hills Preparatory Academy in Richfield crowned its new gymnasium this fall with a 40 kW solar array, reducing the school district’s carbon footprint and providing economic savings and educational benefits.
Through a combination of tax benefits, energy expense savings and participation in Xcel Energy’s Solar*Rewards program, local solar developer Ideal Energies helped create a unique financial solution for the school with no upfront investment.
The school can now enjoy long-term energy savings, while hedging against rising energy costs for the life of the array (about 40 years). This roof-mounted array will be used to offset energy expenses and provide opportunities for integrating solar into the science curriculum.
“The solar array installation project aligns with our community’s vision and values to be good environmental and economic stewards and extends the strong citizenship focus of our school’s mission,” said Carl Schlueter, the academy’s executive director.
Ideal Energies will provide the district with a standards-aligned solar energy curriculum that will help students understand solar energy, STEM careers, teamwork, and design. The program, aimed at elementary and middle school students, is a science-based module that will introduce students to STEM and other career paths while engaging them in true cooperative learning to explore and address real-world issues.
(SUbmitted photo)
A 40 KW solar array was placed atop the Seven Hills Preparatory Academy’s new gymnasium, providing the charter school with long-term energy savings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.