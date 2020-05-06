Edina Public Schools has announced the hiring of Randy Smasal as assistant superintendent.
Smasal has been the district’s director of teaching and learning for eight years and has held leadership positions in several other districts.
Prior to joining the district, Smasal was associate superintendent of learning in the Rockwood School District, Eureka, Missouri, where he supervised executive directors of elementary and secondary education, and learning and support services in this large, high-performing school district.
Before that, he was director of secondary curriculum, instruction and assessment for Anoka-Hennepin Schools.
Smasal began his career in education as a middle and high school science teacher for 12 years. He was also a teaching and learning specialist for five years and was an independent curriculum consultant and auditor for the Minnesota Department of Education. Smasal has been an adjunct faculty member at several metro area universities and is currently teaching graduate course work at Hamline University and doctoral courses at Concordia University in St. Paul. He has been a frequent presenter at local, state and national education conferences.
Smasal holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, and a master’s of education from the University of Minnesota. He completed his principal and superintendent licensure programs and has a doctorate in educational administration and leadership from St. Cloud State University.
“I am so honored and humbled to serve as the next assistant superintendent for Edina Public Schools,” Smasal said. “This district is filled with talented educators, administrators, a supportive community and successful partnerships. I am thrilled to be a part of the leadership team to support Edina Public Schools in continuing to advance academic excellence.”
Smasal will begin his new duties on July 1. The search for a new director of teaching and learning has begun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.