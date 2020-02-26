Six outdoor rinks in Edina parks will stay open longer this year for skating enthusiasts.
All 12 outdoor rinks will remain open through Feb. 23, and the rinks at Weber, Arden, Pamela, Countryside, Cornelia and Lewis parks will stay open through March 1, weather permitting.
Here are the 12 neighborhood parks with rinks:
• Arden Park, 5230 Minnehaha Blvd.
• Cornelia School Park, 7142 Cornelia Drive
• Countryside Park, 6240 Tracy Ave. S.
• Creek Valley Park, 6301 Gleason Ave.
• Highlands Park, 5200 Doncaster Way
• Lewis Park, 7300 Cahill Road
• Normandale Park, 6501 Warren Ave. S.
• Pamela Park, 4303 W. 58th St.
• Strachauer Park, 6200 Beard Ave.
• Todd Park, 4429 Vandervork Ave. S.
• Walnut Ridge Park, 5801 Londonderry Road
• Weber Park, 4115 Grimes Ave. S.
Rink hours are 4-9:30 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturdays and 1-8 p.m. Sundays. During rink hours, an attendant is on duty.
Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave., requires thicker ice over the ponds for safety. Its closing date is unknown. Updates will be provided to the Centennial Lakes Park Facebook page and skating hotline, 952-833-9586. Text CLOSURES or CENTENNIAL to 57838 to sign up for updates via text.
For more information, visit EdinaParks.com.
