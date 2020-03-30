Silent strength

RBCU placed 10 U.S. flags along the boulevard of its Lyndale Avenue location in Bloomington last week as a symbol of the silent strength and resiliency the nation was founded on, in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The flags, typically on display for Memorial Day, are meant to serve as beacons as the country unites during the pandemic. The credit union is encouraging all Minnesota credit unions to participate. (Submitted photo)

