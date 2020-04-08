Turn those household chores and spring activities into prizes by taking part in the free Step To It Challenge.
Sign-ups began April 1 for the four-week activity challenge that runs in May. Participants don’t need to run or walk to record “steps.” Many everyday activities, including gardening or washing a car by hand, earn points.
People can win their age bracket and also help Edina beat out other local communities in the competition. Last year, Edina’s first in the Step To It Challenge, more than 187 residents and people who work in Edina took part, logging more than 28 million steps. Some took home prizes for winning their division or just for participating. Prizes included Minnesota Twins tickets, fitness trackers and T-shirts.
Practicing social distancing is a perfect time to get a head start on how to record activities come competition time. Take those chores, solo walks, bike rides and other activities, then see the conversion chart at EdinaMN.gov/StepToIt to track your “steps.”
“Let’s make it count toward a community goal!” said Edina Recreational Supervisor Nicole Gorman.
All ages and abilities are welcome to join in. Once the challenge begins May 1, participants can start recording steps online or report by phone.
Learn more at EdinaMN.gov/StepToIt. Or if you’re ready to sign up, visit StepToIt.org. Make sure to select the Edina team so your points count toward our community as well as your own total.
For more information, contact Gorman at ngorman@EdinaMN.gov or 952-833-9571.
Additional cities now eligible for deconstruction salvage grants
To help divert waste from landfills, Hennepin County has grants available to homeowners and developers to deconstruct buildings to salvage building materials rather than demolish them.
Brooklyn Park, Excelsior and Hopkins have recently been added to the list of eligible cities. Grants are now available for demolition or renovation projects in Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Edina, Excelsior, Hopkins, Minneapolis and St. Louis Park that are 250 square feet or larger on structures built prior to 1950.
Deconstruction involves carefully taking a building apart, mostly by hand, and sorting materials into categories for efficient recycling and reuse. Homeowners and developers of residential properties can receive up to $5,000 to help offset the additional time and labor costs associated with deconstruction.
Learn more about the grants including eligibility and requirements at hennepin.us/deconstruction.
For more information, contact Olivia Cashman at olivia.cashman@hennepin.us or 612-348-4843.
