E-editions
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Upcoming traffic impacts for the I-94 Maple Grove to Rogers project area
- Forest Lake area COVID-19 case updates
- Update on COVID-19 in Isanti County: Four lab-confirmed cases total
- Apple Valley teacher, Lakeville resident 3D-print medical face shields
- Homeless man takes shelter in Bloomington office tower
- Anoka County property tax statements late
- Elderly man dies in Monticello Walmart restroom
- Online ordering, curbside pickup starts April 6
- Charges: Pair broke into Blaine home to do laundry and nap
- Neighbors helping neighbors in Bloomington
Images
Videos
Commented
- Uncertainty is no reason to panic (6)
- Robert Francis Peterka (3)
- Mary L. (Walser) Falzone (2)
- Doris Jean Hirman (2)
- Letter: Connexus Energy: ‘Half-truths’? (2)
- Jared D. Hoheisel (1)
- Roland Frank Terhaar (1)
- Trump is making America great again (1)
- Coronavirus: the good, the bad, and the so-so (1)
- Have you made any changes to your life to avoid contracting COVID-19? (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.