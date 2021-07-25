An international manufacturer of sensors and sensor solutions for industrial applications has broken ground for a new campus in Bloomington’s South Loop District.
Sick AG, named after company founder Erwin Sick of Germany, designs, builds and sells intelligent sensors and related products. The company’s North American headquarters has been located in Bloomington since 1997, and after a three-year search and planning, the company will remain in Bloomington, consolidating its operations on a new campus at 2701 American Blvd. E.
The consolidation will combine its headquarters at 6900 W. 110th St. with additional nearby space the company leases and a production and logistics facility in Savage.
The city of Bloomington owned 14 acres of developable land in South Loop, which it amassed through acquisition for roadway improvement and redevelopment, and through a collaboration with the Metropolitan Airports Commission related to the construction of the north-south runway.
The Bloomington Port Authority marketed the 14-acre site to Sick and developed a plan to use public funding from Bloomington, the Department of Employment and Economic Development’s Minnesota Investment Fund and Hennepin County’s Transit Oriented Development program. That funding is meant to mitigate the size difference between the 20 acres Sick wanted and the 14 acres the city owned by building Sick’s parking into structures, and in phases as Sick expands.
Development agreements were finalized in October 2020. Closing on the first phase occurred on July 1.
The first phase constructs 120,000 square feet of office, production and logistics. The second phase, to be built within five years, adds a multi-story, 100,000-150,000-square-foot office building. In total, the project will cost about $100 million over four phases and will be approximately 550,000 square feet.
