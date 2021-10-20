Shredded paper will no longer be accepted in curbside organics recycling, effective immediately.
Edina residents should bag their shredded paper and place it in their garbage. Shredded paper is not allowed in regular recycling either.
The commercial composting facilities that process organics issued the change due to contamination concerns.
“There are too many plastics in these new papers, and it’s contaminating our soils and water,” Edina Organics Recycling Coordinator Twila Singh said.
Since the composting facilities won’t accept loads with shredded paper, Vierkant Disposal has started to tag organics carts to let residents know of the change. Vierkant Disposal is unable to pick up organics that include shredded paper.
Standard office and school paper, junk mail and its envelopes, newspapers, magazines and catalogs can go into regular recycling, but they must be whole, not shredded or torn into small pieces, the city said.
Food-soiled paper products, like pizza boxes, still go in the organics cart. As do milk and juice cartons and certified compostable paper cups and plates.
People who are unsure which cart to use for an item should consult the recycling and organics recycling lists at edinamn.gov/recycling. When in doubt, it’s better to put an item in the trash than potentially contaminate an entire bin of organics or recycling, Singh said.
For more information, contact Singh tsingh@edinamn.gov or 952-826-1657 or Environmental Health Specialist Solvei Wilmot at swilmont@edinamn.gov or 952-826-0463.
