Robbery appears to be the motive behind the shooting of an adult male in Bloomington.

Police officers were dispatched to the 8900 block of Penn Avenue at approximately 7:15 p.m. Tuesday on a report of an adult male who had collapsed on the sidewalk in front of a retail store. The investigation at the scene determined that the man is an employee of an adjacent store and had a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley.

The investigation also determined that he was confronted inside the store in an apparent robbery attempt, Hartley added.

The victim was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition, Hartley noted.

