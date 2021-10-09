A Bloomington church will host an open house for area service organizations this weekend.
Representatives from Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People, Cornerstone, Oasis for Youth, Meals On Wheels, Bridging and 11 other service organizations will attend the Great Volunteer Harvest 10:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 10, at Normandale Hylands United Methodist Church, 9920 Normandale Blvd.
The organizations will provide information about their services to the community and volunteer opportunities.
Info: tr.im/harvest21
